Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 60,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 157.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 19,254 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 171,956 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.08. 1,721,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,538,947. The company has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.48. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.75 and a one year high of $118.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 91.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price (down from $126.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, insider Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.05 per share, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,612,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Frieson acquired 2,030 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.69 per share, with a total value of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,566. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.