LoyalCoin (LYL) Hits Market Cap of $4.45 Million

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last seven days, LoyalCoin has traded up 31.9% against the US dollar. One LoyalCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $5.60, $20.33 and $7.50. LoyalCoin has a total market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $6,293.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00242187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008727 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.11 or 0.01276205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00021584 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00098687 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000456 BTC.

LoyalCoin Profile

LoyalCoin was first traded on October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. LoyalCoin’s official website is loyalcoin.io. LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LoyalCoin

LoyalCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $7.50, $24.43, $10.39, $24.68, $20.33, $5.60, $13.77, $18.94, $33.94, $32.15 and $51.55. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LoyalCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LoyalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

