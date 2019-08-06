LSC Communications (LKSD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect LSC Communications to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

LKSD opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.84. LSC Communications has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $13.26.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LKSD. Wells Fargo & Co lowered LSC Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered LSC Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised LSC Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on LSC Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

LSC Communications Company Profile

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties.

