Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.24.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cormark raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

LUN traded down C$0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,249,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,151. The company has a market capitalization of $743.71 million and a PE ratio of 53.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.86. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$4.70 and a 52 week high of C$7.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.88%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

