LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Lowered to $91.00 at Nomura

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price trimmed by Nomura from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.47.

NYSE:LYB opened at $76.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.26. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $73.94 and a one year high of $116.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,496,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,420,000 after purchasing an additional 229,894 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $359,186,000 after purchasing an additional 203,826 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

