Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

MIC traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Macquarie Infrastructure has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%. Macquarie Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 111,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,498 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 103,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 20,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $385,000. 73.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

