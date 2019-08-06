Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Holdings Decreased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 72,277 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc. owned about 0.06% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $8,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 103.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 308.6% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP opened at $65.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.48% and a net margin of 48.33%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.59%.

In related news, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 4,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $254,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,985.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

