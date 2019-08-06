Magnum Goldcorp (CVE:MGI) Shares Up 11.1%

Magnum Goldcorp Inc (CVE:MGI) shares rose 11.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 8,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 96,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $998,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -3.33.

About Magnum Goldcorp (CVE:MGI)

Magnum Goldcorp Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the LH gold property, which consists of 19 contiguous crown granted claims and 7 mineral claims located to the south of Silverton, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Magnum Capital Corp.

