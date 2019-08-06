Maker Market Capitalization Hits $574.18 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Maker token can now be bought for approximately $574.18 or 0.04894923 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, OasisDEX, Radar Relay and CoinMex. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Maker has a total market cap of $574.18 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00041163 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001114 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO.

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Switcheo Network, OasisDEX, DDEX, IDEX, BitMart, Gate.io, Bibox, GOPAX, OKEx, HitBTC, Kucoin, Radar Relay and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.