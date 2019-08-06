Mallcoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $16,599.00 (MLC)

Mallcoin (CURRENCY:MLC) traded 57.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One Mallcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including Simex and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, Mallcoin has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. Mallcoin has a market cap of $785,560.00 and approximately $16,599.00 worth of Mallcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00235652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.49 or 0.01300753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00020206 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00099556 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Mallcoin Token Profile

Mallcoin’s total supply is 231,228,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,136,853 tokens. Mallcoin’s official Twitter account is @flogmall. The official website for Mallcoin is flogmall.com.

Mallcoin Token Trading

Mallcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Simex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mallcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mallcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mallcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

