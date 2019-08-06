Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital restated their outperform rating on shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays set a $19.00 target price on shares of Mammoth Energy Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 target price on shares of Mammoth Energy Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TUSK traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.39. 84,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,323. The firm has a market cap of $201.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Mammoth Energy Services has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $40.75.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.17). Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $181.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Mammoth Energy Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mammoth Energy Services will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,524 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 148.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 129.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 1,252.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,033 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.