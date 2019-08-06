Mandalay Resources (MND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of TSE:MND traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,261. Mandalay Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $112.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.96.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mandalay Resources from C$0.40 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

About Mandalay Resources

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the BjÃ¶rkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in VÃ¤sterbotten County in northern Sweden.

