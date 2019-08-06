Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $80.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ManTech International Corporation is a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs for the Intelligence Community; the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Justice; the Space Community; and other U.S. federal government customers. ManTech’s expertise includes systems engineering, systems integration, technology and software development, enterprise security architecture, information assurance, intelligence operations support, network and critical infrastructure protection, information technology, communications integration and engineering support. The company supports the advanced telecommunications systems that are used in Operation Iraqi Freedom and in other parts of the world; provides the physical and cyber security to protect U.S. embassies all over the world; has developed a secure, collaborative communications system for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and builds and maintains secure databases. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MANT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mantech International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Mantech International to $77.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mantech International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Mantech International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mantech International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of MANT opened at $65.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.52. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Mantech International has a 52-week low of $48.25 and a 52-week high of $71.90.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.29 million. Mantech International had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Mantech International’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mantech International will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

In other news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $249,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $754,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mantech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mantech International by 3,436.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Mantech International by 20.7% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mantech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mantech International during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

