Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.33 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

Shares of MMI traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $31.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Marcus & Millichap has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.45.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus & Millichap from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Labar sold 10,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $330,706.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

