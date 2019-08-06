Marimed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Shares Down 2.4%

Marimed Inc (OTCMKTS:MRMD)’s share price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.64, approximately 153,615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 340,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82.

About Marimed (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

MariMed Inc provides consulting services for the design, development, operation, funding, and optimization of medical cannabis cultivation, production, and dispensary facilities. The company also develops and manages facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of legal cannabis and cannabis-infused products under the Kalm Fusion brand name.

