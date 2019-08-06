Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 82.82% and a negative return on equity of 123.95%. On average, analysts expect Marrone Bio Innovations to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MBII traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 107,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,724. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.94. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MBII shares. Aegis started coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

