Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Announces Earnings Results

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $562.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Masonite International updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.30-3.90 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.30-3.90 EPS.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.37. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Masonite International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price target on shares of Masonite International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 2,540.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 63.6% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 3,466.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

