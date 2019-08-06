Mass Megawatts Windpower (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Trading Up 173.9%

Mass Megawatts Windpower Inc (OTCMKTS:MMMW)’s stock price was up 173.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.03 and last traded at $0.02, approximately 12,807,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 4,585% from the average daily volume of 273,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01.

About Mass Megawatts Windpower (OTCMKTS:MMMW)

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc develops and sells clean energy systems for commercial and residential users in the United States. It offers solar tracking systems to automatically adjust the position of solar panels to receive the optimal level of direct sunlight throughout the day. The company was formerly known as Mass Megawatts Power, Inc and changed its name to Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc in February 2002.

