MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Get MasTec alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $58.84 on Monday. MasTec has a 52-week low of $37.24 and a 52-week high of $58.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.51. MasTec had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. MasTec’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 56.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.