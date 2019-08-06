Matchpool (GUP) Price Tops $0.0097 on Exchanges

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 6th. Matchpool has a total market capitalization of $730,835.00 and $43,420.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matchpool token can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC and Liqui. Over the last week, Matchpool has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00241332 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.40 or 0.01270867 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00021132 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00098232 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Matchpool Token Profile

Matchpool’s launch date was January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com. The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Gatecoin, HitBTC, Bittrex and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

