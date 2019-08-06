Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Matrix Service worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Matrix Service by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after buying an additional 34,544 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 11,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 23,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 413.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTRX opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. Matrix Service Co has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.38 million, a P/E ratio of 117.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.23.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $358.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. Matrix Service had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Matrix Service Co will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Matrix Service news, Director James Harry Miller sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $40,606.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin S. Cavanah sold 14,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $306,780.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

