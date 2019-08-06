Maxim Group Reiterates $17.00 Price Target for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Maxim Group set a $17.00 target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Longbow Research started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Nomura reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.09. 7,745,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,475,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

In related news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $235,183.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Irv Rothman sold 84,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $1,172,111.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,212 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 367.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

