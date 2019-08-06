MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of MBIA from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of MBI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 756,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.30. MBIA has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $11.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,191,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,629,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MBIA by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 962,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of MBIA by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 305,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 18,411 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in MBIA by 348.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 27,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 21,173 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

