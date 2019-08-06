Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,139 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises 1.6% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $14,117,000. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $2,923,000. Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 37,640 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. BTIG Research raised their price target on Mcdonald’s to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.23.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $826,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCD traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $213.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,640. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $155.46 and a 12 month high of $218.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.75. The company has a market capitalization of $163.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.99% and a net margin of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

