McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Gap Up to $1.85

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.77, but opened at $1.85. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 6,118,153 shares.

MUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on McEwen Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. McEwen Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $666.01 million, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.77.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.92 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 55.09% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McEwen Mining news, Director Richard W. Brissenden sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $50,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 134.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in McEwen Mining during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in McEwen Mining during the second quarter valued at $51,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 39.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Finally, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in McEwen Mining during the first quarter valued at $60,000. 25.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

