McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $9.36 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 3.0% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,572,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,167,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,251,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,459,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 361.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 775,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,161,000 after purchasing an additional 607,245 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $111,710,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,233.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 308,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $84,310,000 after purchasing an additional 294,820 shares in the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

NYSE TMO opened at $268.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $290.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $109.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.34 and a 52-week high of $305.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total value of $14,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,466,832.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,739,380.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,775 shares of company stock valued at $14,986,676. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMO. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.