McGuire Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO (BMV:FBT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO (BMV:FBT) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO by 487.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO by 7.5% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 53,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO has a fifty-two week low of $100.90 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.18.

