McGuire Investment Group LLC Reduces Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

McGuire Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 71.8% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 108.4% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. 68.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GS. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.92.

In related news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $671,454.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $201.68 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $151.70 and a twelve month high of $245.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.47.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

