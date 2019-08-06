MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Market Capitalization Hits $8.02 Million

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market capitalization of $8.02 million and $3,735.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,768.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.05 or 0.01954778 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $340.91 or 0.02896741 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.17 or 0.00808453 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.29 or 0.00792514 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010784 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00051732 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.59 or 0.00548782 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00148363 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

