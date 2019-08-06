Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.93

Medical Facilities Corp (TSE:DR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$11.93 and last traded at C$11.97, with a volume of 88676 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.09.

DR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners cut Medical Facilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Medical Facilities from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $376.10 million and a P/E ratio of 70.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.13.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$131.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$133.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medical Facilities Corp will post 0.7599999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is presently 504.36%.

About Medical Facilities (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

