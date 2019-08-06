MenaPay (MPAY) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last Week

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One MenaPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0641 or 0.00000559 BTC on major exchanges including Hanbitco, Dcoin, ABCC and Sistemkoin. MenaPay has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $75,333.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00242531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.65 or 0.01272515 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00021752 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00098647 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000453 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,956,471 tokens. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay.

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, ABCC, Sistemkoin and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

