Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Management Inc.

Sterling Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $27,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.7% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America set a $97.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.36.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.22. 358,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,401,444. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.27. The stock has a market cap of $214.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $87.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

