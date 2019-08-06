Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $38.64 and last traded at $38.64, with a volume of 24444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.04.

Specifically, Director Nolan E. Karras sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $243,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Justin J. Lampropoulos sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $486,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $486,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,750 shares of company stock worth $2,362,638. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMSI. ValuEngine raised Merit Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Merit Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $58.00 price objective on Merit Medical Systems and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Merit Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 5,241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. BB&T Corp purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.