Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.73. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 61.68%. The company had revenue of $41.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 million. On average, analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MRSN traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $3.17. 601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,068. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.93. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of analysts have commented on MRSN shares. ValuEngine raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

