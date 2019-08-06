MetaMorph 24 Hour Volume Hits $31,154.00 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One MetaMorph token can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, LATOKEN and BitMart. Over the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $697,553.00 and $31,154.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $560.59 or 0.04927900 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00042080 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000160 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001131 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

MetaMorph Token Profile

METM is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,974,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,452,816 tokens. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Mercatox, LATOKEN, IDEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

