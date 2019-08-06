MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $225.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.62 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

MGP stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $28.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,550. MGM Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $33.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.468 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 83.86%.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Robert W. Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.14 per share, with a total value of $62,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,623.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 471.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 308.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on MGM Growth Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.