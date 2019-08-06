Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.37-1.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.323-1.375 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.Microchip Technology also updated its Q2 2020 guidance to $1.37-1.49 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $87.93 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.89.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.06. 3,787,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,735,986. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.34. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.366 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.01%.

In other news, VP James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,188 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $177,206.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.