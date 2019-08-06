Micropac Industries (OTCMKTS:MPAD) Shares Down 4.1%

Micropac Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPAD) shares were down 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.64 and last traded at $10.64, approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63.

About Micropac Industries (OTCMKTS:MPAD)

Micropac Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various types of microelectronic circuits, solid state relays, power controllers, and optoelectronic components and assemblies. The company's products and technologies include custom design hybrid microelectronic circuits; solid state relays and power controllers; custom optoelectronic assemblies and components; optocouplers; light-emitting diodes; hall-effect sensors; displays; power operational amplifiers; fiber optic components and assemblies; high temperature products; and radiation tolerant electronics.

