Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a $155.00 target price on the software giant’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus raised their target price on Microsoft to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Microsoft from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Microsoft from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $93.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.21.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,244,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,311,778. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.10. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $93.96 and a twelve month high of $141.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1,049.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 15,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $2,123,661.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,969,322.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $465,538.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 136,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,862,171.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,319 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,500. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 274.5% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

