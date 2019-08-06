Milton Co. Limited (MLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 8th

Milton Co. Limited (ASX:MLT) declared a final dividend on Monday, July 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

MLT stock opened at A$4.73 ($3.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$4.79. Milton has a 1-year low of A$4.24 ($3.01) and a 1-year high of A$4.86 ($3.45). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 21.31.

In other Milton news, insider Robert Millner acquired 420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.83 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of A$2,027,340.00 ($1,437,829.79).

Milton Company Profile

Milton Corporation Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The firm also invests in trusts, real estate, and mortgages. Milton Corporation Limited was founded in 1938 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

