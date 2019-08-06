Mindexcoin (MIC) Market Cap Hits $8.34 Million

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 5th. One Mindexcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store and LATOKEN. Mindexcoin has a market cap of $8.34 million and $378,394.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mindexcoin has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official website is mindexcoin.com. The official message board for Mindexcoin is medium.com/mindexcoin. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mindexcoin Token Trading

Mindexcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, LATOKEN, Token Store and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mindexcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mindexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

