Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics stock traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.60. The company had a trading volume of 805,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,354. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 1.99. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $111.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.00.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CFO Jamie A. Donadio sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $376,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 803,768 shares of company stock worth $78,800,014 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Guggenheim cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.56 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $118.00 target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.16.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

