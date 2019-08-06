Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Mistras Group had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $200.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.70 million. Mistras Group updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Mistras Group stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.45. 16,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,925. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.83 million, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. Mistras Group has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $23.60.

MG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mistras Group in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Mistras Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In related news, COO Jonathan H. Wolk purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $34,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,824. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Debenedictis purchased 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,091.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,089 shares in the company, valued at $654,066.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 26,041 shares of company stock worth $359,206. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 667.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Mistras Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Mistras Group by 440.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mistras Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Mistras Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

