Mizuho Analysts Give Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) a $23.00 Price Target

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) has been given a $23.00 price objective by stock analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 124.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNCE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNCE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,717. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 20.44 and a quick ratio of 20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.85. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $17.83.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,303.34% and a negative return on equity of 46.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 386,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $4,133,292.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNCE. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,359,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,313,000 after buying an additional 180,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,171,000 after buying an additional 59,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,700,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after buying an additional 23,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

