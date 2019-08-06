Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.54.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MNTA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,601 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $36,361.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,003.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony M. Manning sold 39,433 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $512,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,581 shares of company stock worth $625,896. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNTA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,770,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,513 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $19,673,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,025,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,206,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,537,000 after acquiring an additional 569,604 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 223,085 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNTA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,970. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.10. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $29.75.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.74). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.24% and a negative net margin of 324.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.