Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 87.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCRI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.21. The stock had a trading volume of 33,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,102. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.25. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.45 and a 1-year high of $48.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.