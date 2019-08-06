Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Insider Sells $431,079.60 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) insider Deming Xiao sold 3,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $431,079.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 312,330 shares in the company, valued at $43,913,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.56, for a total value of $600,805.80.

On Thursday, May 16th, Deming Xiao sold 3,474 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $449,883.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Deming Xiao sold 2,470 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $340,934.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.25. The stock had a trading volume of 234,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,373. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.29. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.99 and a twelve month high of $161.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.68.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 66.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. ValuEngine raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.14.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

