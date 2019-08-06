Morgan Stanley Reiterates $160.00 Price Target for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 target price on Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.89.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $3.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.87. 15,343,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,572,084. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.96. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 24.86%.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $13,336,145.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,423 shares of company stock worth $22,284,125. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 276.5% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 94.2% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

