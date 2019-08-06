Morgan Stanley Reiterates $450.00 Price Target for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Morgan Stanley set a $450.00 price target on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NFLX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, April 8th. Nomura cut their price objective on Netflix from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $370.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $390.47.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.47 on Friday, reaching $310.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,154,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,169,923. Netflix has a twelve month low of $231.23 and a twelve month high of $386.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $139.59 billion, a PE ratio of 115.71, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $352.01.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 357 shares in the company, valued at $133,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 51,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total value of $19,352,245.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,352,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,862 shares of company stock worth $56,966,404 in the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 166.6% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Netflix by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 15.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 359,457 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $132,036,000 after purchasing an additional 48,312 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 396.2% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

