Morgan Stanley Reiterates $5.00 Price Target for GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 target price on GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

GPRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded GoPro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on GoPro from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GoPro from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised GoPro from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded GoPro from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoPro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Shares of GoPro stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.30. 10,137,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,126,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.19. GoPro has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $658.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $292.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GoPro will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $3,738,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 8,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $53,870.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,935.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,830,020 shares of company stock valued at $17,281,969 over the last three months. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoPro by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 47.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

